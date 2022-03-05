Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEGXF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

AEGXF stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.