AECOM (ACM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE:ACM opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. AECOM has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after buying an additional 172,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AECOM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AECOM by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.