AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 123.6% from the January 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IMPX stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Friday. 189,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,116. AEA-Bridges Impact has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth $34,829,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 938,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,842 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367,262 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 454,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 238,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter worth $1,114,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.