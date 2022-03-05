Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in February

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals (Get Rating)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.