Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,053.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,166.08. The firm has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

Admiral Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.