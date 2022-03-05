Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $35.56. 1,502,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. Adient has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $54,184,336,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $41,490,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after buying an additional 630,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

