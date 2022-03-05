adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €204.05 ($229.27) and last traded at €204.35 ($229.61). 1,194,002 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €212.05 ($238.26).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €241.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €266.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.