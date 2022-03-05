Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Down 34.7% in February

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 182.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 776.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 832,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adecoagro by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 274,443 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Adecoagro by 292.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE AGRO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 1,711,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,988. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

