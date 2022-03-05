Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham Sells 277 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $23,331.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADUS opened at $81.77 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 252.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

