ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Shares of ADCT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 110,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

