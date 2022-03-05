Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 8,446 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,939,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,079,679,000 after purchasing an additional 903,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 414,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,108. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

