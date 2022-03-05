Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $94,100.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chase by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chase by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Chase by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 295,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Chase by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

