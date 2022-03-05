Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

