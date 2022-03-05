Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Accolade traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 45407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACCD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Accolade alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.