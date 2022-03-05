ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

