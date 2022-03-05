Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

ASO stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

