AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIU. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of ACIU stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $274.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.
AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
