AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIU. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 634,926 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 472,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 287,768 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIU stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $274.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

AC Immune Company Profile (Get Rating)

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.