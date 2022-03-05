Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 87,342 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,342 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 54,262,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,879,572. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

