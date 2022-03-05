Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,671,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,521. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $323.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.01 and its 200 day moving average is $353.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

