Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $275,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

CSCO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,729,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,570,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

