Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 190 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.