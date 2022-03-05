AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

