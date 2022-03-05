Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 5,911,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,543. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.