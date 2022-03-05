a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.28. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 2,661 shares trading hands.

AKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

