a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.28. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 2,661 shares trading hands.
AKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.
In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.