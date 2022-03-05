a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.70 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

