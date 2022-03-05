A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Down 10%

Shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 146,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 175,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get A.I.S. Resources alerts:

About A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS)

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializing specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.I.S. Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.I.S. Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.