$959.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will report $959.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $950.20 million and the highest is $974.63 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $926.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 136,229 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 557,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. 1,777,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

