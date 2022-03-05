7,546 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 136,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

