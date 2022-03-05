$69.39 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $70.02 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $68.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $292.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

HTGC opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

