$68.22 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $68.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.72 million and the highest is $68.72 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $274.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $276.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $275.80 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $279.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 281,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

