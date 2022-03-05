6,600 Shares in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 65,228 shares valued at $3,378,868.

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 1,033,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67. Amplitude Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.