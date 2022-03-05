6,156 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.