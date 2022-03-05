$5.73 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.20. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $243.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $240.64 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

