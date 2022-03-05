$5.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.86. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $7.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $20.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $22.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

COF opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $120.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

