$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to report $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.84 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year sales of $21.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celularity.

Get Celularity alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CELU traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $6.95. 155,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celularity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Celularity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth $361,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.