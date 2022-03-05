49,700 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

