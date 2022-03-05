3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NYSE DDD opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 515.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,713 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in 3D Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

