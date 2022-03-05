$36.95 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to post $36.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.25 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $168.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $183.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 186,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $778.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

