$35.12 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will report $35.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.13 billion. General Motors reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $150.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.51 billion to $152.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $166.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.54 billion to $175.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,020,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. General Motors has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

