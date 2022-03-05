$31.35 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.20 million. American Software reported sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $124.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 48,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,467. American Software has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $708.37 million, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 13.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

