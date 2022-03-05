$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $16.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.