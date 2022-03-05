$3.15 Million in Sales Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.43 million. Isoray posted sales of $2.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year sales of $12.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $13.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.98.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

