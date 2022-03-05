$259.57 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will report $259.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.24 million and the lowest is $254.34 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $225.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $987.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

