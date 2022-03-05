25,399 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

PSTG stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

