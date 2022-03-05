2,516 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Post by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Post by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

NYSE:POST opened at $103.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58 and a beta of 0.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

