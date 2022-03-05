$22.81 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will report $22.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.72 million. Investar reported sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $94.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.90 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,214 shares of company stock worth $44,194 over the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Investar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.