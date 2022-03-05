20,588 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

