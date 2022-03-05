$2.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will post $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.94. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.54. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

