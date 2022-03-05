1MillionNFTs Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,942.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $60,080.64 and $48,942.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.85 or 0.06754041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.50 or 1.00118819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

