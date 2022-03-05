185,749 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HIPO opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $11.02.
About Hippo (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.
