185,749 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

Shares of HIPO opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

HIPO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.